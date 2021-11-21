Porsche has introduced at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show a new GTS version of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo models from 2022 model year.

The company calls it a third body version that sits between the Taycan 4S and Turbo, for "optimal combination of performance and luxury, without sacrificing everyday usability."

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan

Not all details about the GTS are yet known, but it's already available for order with deliveries in the U.S. expected to start in Q2 2022.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS (93 kWh) - from $131,400 (+$1,350 DST)

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Cross Turismo - from $133,300 (+$1,350 DST)

For reference, in Germany the Taycan GTS cost €131,834 (incl. 19% VAT) ($148,774), while the Taycan GTS Cross Turismo starts at €132,786 (incl. 19% VAT) ($149,849).

The price comparison reveals that the GTS jumps into the large price gap between the 4S and Turbo versions:

2022 Porsche Taycan lineup in the U.S.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) 19" $82,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $76,550 2022 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) 19" $88,480 +$1,350 $7,500 $82,330 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) 19" $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) 19" $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS (93 kWh) 20" $131,400 +$1,350 $7,500 $125,250 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) 20" $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) 21" $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19" $93,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $87,550 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19" $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Cross Turismo 20" $133,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $127,150 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20" $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 20" $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

In terms of specs, the general setup is the same as in other Taycans with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system (a 2-speed transmission for the rear motor). The power output of up to 440 kW is in the middle of the lineup and will allow 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds (100 km/h in 3.7 seconds).

The 93.4 kWh battery is the same as in other Taycans, but in GTS it might actually translate to the highest range, which would indicate better efficiency of the car.

There is no EPA estimation available yet, but the WLTP number for the Taycan GTS in Europe is 424-504 km (264-313 miles) depending on the configuration. It is the first Taycan with WLTP above 500 km. That's 4% above the upper result of the entry-level Taycan with a 93.4 kWh battery (484 km/301 miles).

2022 Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo basic specs