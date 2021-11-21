Porsche has introduced at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show a new GTS version of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo models from 2022 model year.

The company calls it a third body version that sits between the Taycan 4S and Turbo, for "optimal combination of performance and luxury, without sacrificing everyday usability."

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan
Not all details about the GTS are yet known, but it's already available for order with deliveries in the U.S. expected to start in Q2 2022.

  • 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS (93 kWh) - from $131,400 (+$1,350 DST)
  • 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Cross Turismo - from $133,300 (+$1,350 DST)

For reference, in Germany the Taycan GTS cost €131,834 (incl. 19% VAT) ($148,774), while the Taycan GTS Cross Turismo starts at €132,786 (incl. 19% VAT) ($149,849).

The price comparison reveals that the GTS jumps into the large price gap between the 4S and Turbo versions:

2022 Porsche Taycan lineup in the U.S.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) 19" $82,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $76,550
2022 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) 19" $88,480 +$1,350 $7,500 $82,330
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) 19" $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) 19" $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS (93 kWh) 20" $131,400 +$1,350 $7,500 $125,250
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) 20" $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) 21" $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850
2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19" $93,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $87,550
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19" $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Cross Turismo 20" $133,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $127,150
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20" $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 20" $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan and GTS Sport Turismo
52 Photos
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan and GTS Sport Turismo 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

In terms of specs, the general setup is the same as in other Taycans with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system (a 2-speed transmission for the rear motor). The power output of up to 440 kW is in the middle of the lineup and will allow 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds (100 km/h in 3.7 seconds).

The 93.4 kWh battery is the same as in other Taycans, but in GTS it might actually translate to the highest range, which would indicate better efficiency of the car.

There is no EPA estimation available yet, but the WLTP number for the Taycan GTS in Europe is 424-504 km (264-313 miles) depending on the configuration. It is the first Taycan with WLTP above 500 km. That's 4% above the upper result of the entry-level Taycan with a 93.4 kWh battery (484 km/301 miles).

2022 Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2022 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) 19" RWD 79.2 200 mi
(322 km)		 5.1 143 mph
(230 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) 19" RWD 93.4 225 mi
(362 km)		 5.1 143 mph
(230 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) 19" AWD 79.2 199 mi
(320 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) 19" AWD 93.4 227 mi
(365 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS (93 kWh) 20" AWD 93.4   3.5 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) 20" AWD 93.4 212 mi
(341 km)		 3.0 161 mph
(259 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) 21" AWD 93.4 201 mi
(323 km)		 2.6 161 mph
(259 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19" AWD 93.4 215 mi
(346 km)		 4.8 137 mph
(220 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19" AWD 93.4 215 mi
(346 km)		 3.9 149 mph
(240 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Cross Turismo 20" AWD 93.4   3.5 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20" AWD 93.4 204 mi
(328 km)		 3.1 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 20" AWD 93.4 202 mi
(325 km)		 2.7 155 mph
(249 km/h)

