Everyone knows that Jay Leno is huge car lover, but did you that know fellow comedian and TV personality Trevor Noah is one too?

In the latest episode of the Jay Leno’s Garage TV series on CNBC, Jay finds out that Trevor Noah loves EVs in particular. He is very excited about the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and he says he’s happy to leave ICE cars in the past.

Why is that? One reason is that growing up in South Africa, Trevor got tired of all the fixing required to keep internal combustion engines functional, so he welcomes the hassle-free EV ownership experience. The other big reason is that EVs are much more silent quick off the line thanks to the instantly available torque provided by electric motors.

That makes Trevor Noah the perfect guest to invite on a drive of the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS, a car that Jay Leno has had the chance to drive for a week recently.

Now, we’ll say that this video has a promotional vibe about it when it comes to the German electric flagship, though Trevor and Jay’s opinions and excitement about it seem genuine.

Interestingly, they don’t drive the same EQS vehicle as they have two examples at their disposal. So they each drive a 516-hp 2022 EQS 580 4Matic and share impressions via phone while navigating the streets of Los Angeles.

The video places emphasis on the EQS’ bells and whistles like the huge 56-inch Hyperscreen, navigation with augmented reality, AI-powered intuitive driving suggestions, and massaging front seats, among many others.

Trevor Noah liked the sophistication of the Mercedes-Benz EQS as well as its acceleration. As you would expect from two comedians, their dialogue is spiced up with jokes and is entertaining to watch.

It’s also an inspirational video because Jay brings up the Trevor Noah Foundation and its work to provide education to underprivileged South African kids. Enjoy!