Hyundai revealed two teaser images of the "sleek and spacious" Seven - an all-electric SUV that will be unveiled at the AutoMobility LA show on November 17.

It's an important concept, because it directly previews the upcoming E-GMP-based Hyundai Ioniq 7 SUV.

The South Korean manufacturer says that the Seven concept captures the company's "future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era and hints at a new SUV model coming to the IONIQ family."

The first image shows part of the front - a new design style, pixel lights and short overhang can be quickly noted.

"The teased images reveal a form following function design that dares to diverge from traditions of the internal combustion engine era. SEVEN’s lighting architecture is defined by Parametric Pixels, IONIQ’s unique design identity connecting analog with digital emotions."

Inside, we are promised to find a spacious lounge - with a flat floor:

"SEVEN’s interior suggests a premium and personalized lounge ambience, deepening the space innovation that Hyundai Motor has shown with IONIQ 5. Furnishings trimmed in sustainable materials offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers."

Who knows, maybe the Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be produced in the U.S., as Hyundai Motor Group signaled an intention of BEV production as early as in 2022.