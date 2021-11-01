Tesla has officially confirmed that it now allows drivers of non-Tesla EVs to charge at 10 different Supercharger stations in the Netherlands. The country is the first where Tesla has implemented such an idea, even though the company has long stated that its goal is to allow everyone to charge, not just Tesla owners.

The Superchargers in Sassenheim, Apeldoorn Oost, Meerkerk, Hengelo, Tilburg, Duiven, Breukelen, Naarden, Eemnes, and Zwolle are now accessible to any EV owner who has the Tesla app installed on their phone. According to the post made on the Dutch version of the Tesla site (translated via Google Translate),

With this pilot we offer Dutch drivers of Non-Tesla's the possibility to use our Superchargers at 10 locations via the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher). Tesla owners can continue to use these charging stations in the same way they are used to. We will closely monitor the flow at the locations and listen to the experiences of our customers. Our ambition has always been to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla electric cars in order to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric driving. This fits in seamlessly with our mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy. The more customers use the Supercharger network, the faster we can expand the network. Our goal is to quickly gain experience and make any necessary adjustments. In addition, we continue to rapidly expand our network so that hopefully in the future we can welcome both Tesla owners and Non-Tesla drivers to our Superchargers around the world.

The manufacturer is also reiterating an older idea that it expanded the Supercharger network as quickly as it did (to over 25,000 locations currently) in order to not only offer Tesla owners the ability to charge quickly and go on longer road trips, but to also eventually serve non-Tesla EV drivers too. Charging at a Supercharger will be more expensive for non-Tesla owners, though, and the rate varies from station to station and those interested, should check the price via the app.