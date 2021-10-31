The next-generation Mini Countryman, due in 2023, will be offered in all-electric guise as well as in ICE, hybrid and PHEV form. The crossover will be built at BMW’s Leipzig plant and will reportedly share much in common with the next-gen X1 – hence according to reports both vehicles will be built alongside each other.

Recently spotted in testing, the new Countryman will be slightly larger than the existing one – a 200 mm (7.8 inch) increase in length is rumored. It will also be based off a modified version of the UKL platform that underpins the current-gen version. Range figures for the all-electric model are unknown, but expect significantly more than the Mini SE’s 124 miles if the Countryman EV is to be competitive with the current wave of affordable electric crossovers.

The Countryman will not be Mini’s only crossover for much longer. A smaller all-electric crossover built in collaboration with Chinese marque Great Wall Motors is also due down the pipeline.

Great Wall has a joint venture with BMW and the two plan on collaborating for a number of all-electric Mini models in the coming years. As well as the aforementioned crossover, a tiny city car EV dubbed the ‘Minor’ is currently in development.