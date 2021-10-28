BASTRO Power Station in South Korea continues its teardown of the Hyundai Ioniq 5's battery system. The 72.6 kWh pack was opened about two weeks ago and now it's time to check an individual module.

One module consists of 12 pouch cells and stores about 2.4 kWh of energy. As far as we know, the cells are produced by SK Innovation's SK On (most likely high-nickel NCM chemistry), while the modules and pack are made by Hyundai Motor Group's subsidiary Hyundai Mobis .

The cells are grouped in six pairs with a plate in between of pair to transfer heat to the bottom cooling plate.

According to the second video, the Hyundai Ioniq 5's battery is considered "easy to repair," which as we understand means that in the case of problem, there is easy access to replace components, like modules and other parts.

In the future we will probably see also Hyundai and Kia EVs with the cell-to-pack (CTP) approach (with prismatic cells), as Hyundai Mobis entered into a license agreement with CATL to use CATL's CTP technology.

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP battery (SK Innovation) in brief:

800 V system (indicatory value)

12 lithium-ion pouch cells per module (six pairs)

2.42 kWh per module and over 200 Wh per cell

we assume that at least initially, all the cells/modules are the same in all versions up to 32 modules per pack (Hyundai Ioniq 5 / Kia EV6 / Genesis GV60)

Battery options:

58 kWh: 24 modules (288 cells) 72.6 kWh: 30 modules (360 cells) 77.4 kWh: 32 modules (384 cells) 80% recharge should be possible in 18 minutes at ultra-fast chargers (800 V)

* there might be other configurations for cells from different suppliers of new/different capacity