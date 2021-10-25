Canoo is the latest electric vehicle manufacturer to announce a battery supply agreement with Panasonic. Cells made by the Japanese company will power Canoo’s Lifestyle Vehicle, scheduled to enter production in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The EV, which will be made by Dutch contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar for US and EU markets, will feature Panasonic battery cells, with the Japanese manufacturer chosen for the reliability and durability of its batteries, as well as trustworthiness for its initial volumes.

“We designed our battery systems to account for future advancements in cell technology and today we are excited to announce the selection of Panasonic, a global technology company and a leader in the cylindrical lithium-ion battery industry, as our partner.” Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO, Canoo Inc

The executive added that the decision is based on extensive testing as well as Panasonic’s innovation and leadership team.

“With billions of cells on the road, they are a proven pioneer and world-class manufacturer of what we believe are one of the most durable electric vehicle batteries.”

Panasonic said it looks forward to working with Canoo as the EV startup brings its multipurpose platform to market.

“At Panasonic, we focus on moving the world forward and producing the highest quality batteries for electric vehicles. We are honored that Canoo has chosen Panasonic and we are inspired by their shared commitment to bring electrification to the auto market for everyone.” Bob Rauh, Vice President, Energy Division of North America, Panasonic Corporation of North America

Canoo’s multipurpose platform includes a structurally integrated battery module with built-in safety features and proprietary battery system technologies. The engineering team focused on reducing the cost per unit of energy stored, while maintaining high performance and safety, reliability, durability and adaptability with future cell technologies.

Canoo integrates the battery modules directly into the platform structure rather than placing them into an enclosure that is then sealed and bolted into the chassis. This provides several advantages, including “class-leading specific energy,” cost optimization, space savings, and weight savings.

The unique battery compartment design also makes it possible to easily perform service repairs and upgrades to the battery at the module level.

The Lifestyle Vehicle has a claimed range of 250 miles (402 km) from a 80 kWh battery, up to 350 horsepower and up to seven seats, depending on the trim level. Prices start at $34,750 for the base Delivery panel van variant.