Tesla has no fewer than four models in the top 10 list of most American-made cars on sale today, according to an annual automotive index measuring the amount of US-manufactured content in vehicles.

The Kogod School of Business' 2021 Made in America Auto Index lists the Tesla Model 3 in third position, Model S and Model Y in a shared fifth, and Model X in eighth.

The reason Tesla dominates the American-made ranking is that all the models it sells in the United States are made at the Fremont plant in California. Obviously, there’s more to this than just the factory location; Tesla uses local suppliers for the majority of components it uses in its electric vehicles.

For example, 65% of the parts used to make the Tesla Model 3 (Long Range, Standard Range, and Performance) are sourced from the United States and Canada. The Model 3 is outranked only by the manual Ford Mustang GT 5.0L (77%, no. 1 in the ranking) and the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (72%, no. 2). The Tesla Model S and Model Y score 60% each, while the Model X has 55% content from the US and Canada.

The index also measures the total domestic content, or TDC, for manufacturers of vehicles assembled in the US. Tesla ranked first with an average of 81 percent, a comfortable lead compared to more than 70 percent for GM and Ford.

The Tesla vehicle with the highest TDC is the Model 3 (82.5), followed by the Model S and Model Y (80 each), and Model X (77.5). Interestingly, no other electric vehicle made the top 10 list of most American-made cars. You have to dig deep to find another EV in the index.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV ranks 55th with 24% content from the US and Canada and a TDC score of 41, the Nissan Leaf is 61st with 35% and 37.5 TDC, while the Mexico-made Ford Mustang Mach-E is only 75th with 15% and 19.5 TDC.

The BMW i3s is in 93rd place with scores of 5% and 3.5 TDC, the Audi e-tron Sportback, Hyundai Kona Electric, and VW ID.4 Pro S share the 97th position with scores of 1% and 1.5 TDC each, while the Kia Niro EV and Lexus UX share the 98th spot with 0% and 1 TDC each.

So there you have it, if you needed another reason to buy a Tesla, this American-made index should help you find it.