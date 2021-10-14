Tesla has gained experience in building cars while it was building the first ones and there are many people who seem to think that the very first vehicles it sold are not built to a very high standard. And while we do know about the very common Tesla quality issues, most don’t affect the vehicle’s functionality and this 2013 Model S from the Nertherlands is proof that early Teslas are not a nightmare in their old age.

This particular Model S 85 Performance has clocked up exactly 346,756 km (215,464 miles) and according to Autoweek, it has mostly fared well. The host, Joep, doesn’t mention it in the video, which is in Dutch but you can enable subtitles, but the vehicle’s battery pack and motor were once replaced, although we don’t know exactly when.

Not even the suspension issues that plagued the Model S very early on weren’t present on this example. It is also known that nowadays very old Model S examples are beginning to suffer from issues with their electronics - some modules and circuit boards need to be repaired or replaced and they are not cheap, but this vehicle, again, didn’t need any repairs of this sort.

Joep does say that they plan to replace some suspension components, though, and the vehicle’s paint doesn’t look all that great in the video, although this could just have to do with the video itself. But it would not be uncommon for an old Tesla to have bad and deteriorating paint, especially a red example like the one in the video (red automotive paint is very prone to fade over time and couple this with Tesla’s less than spotless record when it comes to paint quality and it starts to make sense).