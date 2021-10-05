Take a ride with us in the all-new Audi Q4 e-tron.

We recently drove the Audi Q4 e-tron, the new, all-electric SUV that shares a lot of its tech with the Volkswagen ID.4 & Skoda Enyaq. And now we're presenting the vehicle in this unique PoV format.

The video includes an exterior walkaround, an interior overview and, of course, a PoV drive.

See the test drive and leave comments below!

InsideEVs Editorial Team
By: InsideEVs Editorial Team
