The transition to electric has been going smoothly so far for the VW Group. Whilst other industry leaders such as Toyota have been hesitant about committing to BEVS, VW clearly believes they are the future. Therefore, after investing many years and billions of euros into battery tech, platforms, motors and software it's about time they recouped some of that outlay. And it looks like at least one of their sub-brands will soon do so. In a recent interview with Reuters, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann stated the following:

"The point where we earn as much money with electric cars as with combustion engine cars is now, or ... next year, 2023. They are very even now, the prices."

Audi has been heavily focused on electric cars for the last decade or so. In the late 2000s and early 2010s the brand revealed numerous all-electric concepts, before releasing the second iteration of the Audi R8 e-tron to a limited market in late 2015. Then in 2018 came the Audi e-tron mid-sized SUV, the brand’s first mass-market EV. It was the first all-electric competitor to the Tesla Model X as well - even though their dimensions aren’t quite identical back in 2018 they were the only two premium electric SUVs on sale.

Now, Audi has two more EVs on the market – the e-tron GT sports sedan and the more affordable Q4 e-tron / Q4 e-tron Sportback. The brand also has numerous other EVs on the way as they look to transition their mainstream lineup to electric, including the A6 e-tron and Q5 e-tron. It’s no surprise then, that at this point Audi should be looking to make a steady profit on each electric car they sell.

Duesmann was also quizzed on the futures of Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati – all of which sit under the Audi umbrella as part of the wider VW Group family. He believed they all could transition to a more sustainable future.