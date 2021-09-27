The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros is a heavy-duty distribution truck, which was unveiled in production version earlier this year. It is currently entering production at the Wörth plant in Germany.

Recently, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to see the eActros at Daimler's facility in Germany and not only check it out, but also take a ride and see it fast charging.

With a 420 kWh battery, the truck should be able to go up to around 400 km (250 miles) on a single charge. There is also a smaller battery version - 315 kWh for about 300 km (186 miles) of range.

The first impressions are really positive as Mercedes-Benz did a lot to make the vehicle as efficient as possible while maintaining the Actros model's overall construction.

There should be no payload penalty due to the battery weight, as the electric trucks received approval to weigh 1,000 kg more than diesel ones of the same class. This is a temporary solution until EVs can easily fit within the limits through using lighter batteries or structural battery packs.

In terms of fast charging, Mercedes-Benz says that its continuous rate is about 160 kW, but at peak, it can go up to over 200 kW (for about 10 minutes or so).

In the demonstration, the truck started at over 90 kW around 56% State of Charge (SOC), and quickly increased to over 160 kW at 57% SOC, over 190 kW at 58%, and to a peak of 207 kW at 61% SOC (490 A, 423 V).

The charging rate could be higher, but we guess that it's not bad for commercial use - especially if there is a charging possibility when loading/unloading.

An interesting thing is that, at least in the truck shown in the presentation, there is no onboard charger for AC charging.

Mercedes-Benz eActros specs: