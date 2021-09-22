Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) solution, that’s currently still in Beta, is praised for being at the very pinnacle of semi-autonomous driving tech. It copes with virtually all usual traffic situations remarkably well, and even if it’s not perfect yet, it can be entrusted with the task of driving you from point A to point B, although the driver should always pay attention at all times, ready to step in when the vehicle is flustered.

Some of the trickiest situations to navigate for FSD have to do with smaller moving obstacles such as people on bicycles who are riding in the road or even just people walking in the road where there is no sidewalk. And in these situations an additional set of variables (most of which are related to the specifics of a given stretch of road) can make the vehicle confused.

In this video by ElonX-net, which is a compilation of videos posted by many beta testers running various FSD versions, you will get to see exactly how the vehicle reacts to bicyclists and pedestrians in the road. In most instances, the vehicle handles the situation without fuss, but it’s not always perfect, like in the clip where the car had to overtake a bicyclist but the road went uphill and it lacked visibility - it handed back control to the driver in that instance.

Generally, FSD seems extremely cautious when dealing with these uncertain situations, like in the clip where the elderly lady was cleaning something in the middle of the road with a broom. The vehicle nearly ground to a halt, but when it observed the unexpected obstacle wasn’t moving into its path, it kept driving and didn’t cede control to the driver.