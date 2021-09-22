Electric cars have surged in popularity over the past decade. Thanks to early efforts by Tesla, GM, and Nissan, battery costs have fallen while electric range has increased. In fact, the earliest versions of Tesla's Model S boasted a range of around 200 miles. Today, the Model S can travel over 400 miles.

The transition to electric vehicles is critical for tackling greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution goals in the future (and today). In fact, the transportation sector alone is accountable for 30% of emissions in the United States. If any country is serious about decreasing emissions and pollution, EVs need to be part of the plan.

In turn, many countries around the world have devised plans, goals, or laws to end the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles. Gas car bans vary (greatly) around the world. However, the writing is on the wall for car manufacturers. In the not-so-distant future, carmakers will need to produce EVs or get left behind.

In the United States, EVs currently represent around 2.5% of new car sales. Recently, the Biden Administration announced an executive order to achieve 50% EV market share by 2030. While only a goal, it adds pressure on automakers to transition their vehicles to electric.

In 2021, there will be over 15 new electric models including the Rivian R1T, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID.4, and Jeep Wrangler PHEV. With lower prices, more vehicle segments, and longer range than ever before, EVs are ready for prime time. According to Green Car Reports, during the first half of 2021, there were over 300,000 EVs sold in the United States—of which approximately half were Tesla.

Now that EVs are an increasingly attractive and attainable option for car buyers, governments around the world have issued various gas car bans which will be implemented over the coming years (or decades in some cases).

Several car manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, GM, and, of course, Tesla, have already started building and investing in battery and electric car factories to keep up with these government mandates.

Tesla is on track to complete two new factories by the end of this year. One is near Berlin, Germany, which will serve the European market. The other is in Austin, Texas, which will be the first and primary production site for the highly-anticipated Cybertruck. Needless to say, it may take years for other automakers to build (or transition) their factories for electric vehicle production. Therefore, traditional car manufacturers need to invest heavily now.

Regardless, any sort of gas car ban by government agencies will not have any effect on Tesla. Tesla only produces electric cars. Tesla's success, in fact, has pushed many automakers to accelerate their own electric car plans.

Nevertheless, it's widely believed that most traditional automakers would not have accelerated their electric car plans without the added pressure of various governments imposing gas car bans.

One thing is for sure: it's just a matter of time for electric cars to take over.

COUNTRIES AND U.S. STATES WITH GAS CAR BANS

Norway - 2025 South Korea - 2025 Belgium - 2026 Austria - 2027 Slovenia - 2030 Iceland - 2030 Netherlands - 2030 Denmark - 2030 Ireland - 2030 Israel - 2030 Sweden - 2030 India - 2030 Washington - 2030 Scotland - 2032 Japan - 2035 United Kingdom - 2035 California - 2035 New York - 2035 (just announced) Canada - 2035/2040 Cape Verde - 2035 China - 2040 Singapore - 2040 Sri Lanka - 2040 Taiwan - 2040 France - 2040 Spain - 2040 Egypt - 2040 Costa Rica - 2050

