Here is an interesting finding of two prototypes of upcoming electric vehicles - the GMC Hummer EV pickup and Nissan Ariya.

Both were seen at Electrify America's fast-charging station by EV, Eh?, who was driving from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) to Normal, Illinois to see Rivian R1T (shown later in the video).

Nissan Ariya and GMC Hummer EV (source: EV, Eh?)

Besides the electric Hummer and Nissan Ariya, there was also a Polestar 2 test vehicle.

"While at a Supercharger today that happened to be next to an Electrify America, I ended up spotting the Hummer SUT EV, the Polestar2, and the Nissan Ariya. All of them are unobtanium as far as I know? I guess its not a surprise given that the EA was near Detroit... I will be posting more content on this soon!"

Unfortunately, the video does not show the charger's display, but we heard a 66 kW number for the Hummer (it is expected to go up to 350 kW).

We guess that this fast-charging location might be used for real-world test purposes ahead of the market launch of new products. It would be worth tracking it down and visiting it from time to time to see what is going on.

The GMC Hummer EV is expected to enter the market in the Fall of 2021 (the Edition 1 version), while the Nissan Ariya might be delayed until some point in 2022 (in Japan it will be 2021/2022, while in Europe it's Summer 2022).

The Polestar 2 is already on the market, but the company is introducing new versions, while the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S are just getting ready customer deliveries (initially it might be a slow delivery process).