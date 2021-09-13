Right to repair is so important for cases like this. Aside from range, the lack of charging infrastructure in many areas, and the high upfront cost, many people are concerned about buying an EV due to battery degradation or battery-related issues. Folks know that batteries can have problems and will eventually degrade, and they also know they're very expensive.

This Tesla Model S had an issue with its battery. Sadly, the car is out of warranty. According to Tesla, the battery pack needed to be replaced, and it was going to cost a whopping $22,500. Who better than Rich Rebuilds to come to the rescue? Rich and his team were able to fix the problem for 75-percent less than Tesla's quote.

We've shared similar stories with you before. Gruber Motors has a process for repairing Tesla batteries that will likely save people a huge chunk of cash. Electrified Garage offers in-house training to teach people to fix their own Tesla vehicles. Moreover, Rich works with Electrified Garage and recently fix a Tesla Model 3 for just $700. Tesla had quoted $16,000 for the repair.

The video above is typical of any "Rich" video. It's packed with comedy and silliness, though you have to watch closely to catch some of the antics and innuendos. Feel free to share them in the comment section.

At any rate, Rich makes it clear that Tesla is likely going to charge you an arm and a leg for out-of-warranty repairs. This is no secret or surprise, and we've seen it many times before. Out-of-warranty repairs are expensive in general, and this is especially true of repairs on expensive luxury cars. Fortunately, many repairs can be performed by owners at home. However, more difficult repairs, like those related to electric cars and their battery packs, likely need to be handled by a professional.

While Rich and the guys over at Electrified Garage may not come across as the usual "professionals" since they seem like typical car dudes just tinkering and having fun, they probably have more insight, experience, and know-how than almost anyone out there, especially when it comes to fixing Teslas.

We wouldn't be surprised if these guys know more about some aspects of Tesla vehicles than many technicians working at Tesla Service Centers. In addition, it's probably safe to say that Rich and his team may have more inside information about Tesla repairs than many of the mechanics dealing with collision repairs at Tesla-certified shops, though there are always exceptions.

While there are only a handful of people out there that do work like Rich, and only a select few shops like Gruber Motors and Electrified Garage, hopefully, that will change in the future.

Without further ado, check out the video to learn more about the Model S battery repair and how Rich was able to save the owner loads of money. Once you've watched, don't forget to drop us a line in the comment section below. We'd love to know what you think of Rich's Tesla Bot.