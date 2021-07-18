You may have seen Rich Rebuilds' latest video about a Tesla repair. It premiered about a week ago, and it was his first Tesla video in a long time. It's about a fix that Tesla quoted at $16,000. Rich writes:

"Today we discover how Elon's Musk Vision is fine if you have a lot of money for expensive repairs that actually should be cheap, we show you how it can be done."

While you should definitely watch the video, bear with us for a moment since we have a related story that takes this to the next level.

Rich's comment comes because he was able to fix the Tesla Model 3 for just $700, and you should be able to do the same. However, unlike many car owners of the past, plenty of today's car owners have no clue about how to fix a car. When it comes to fixing a Tesla, we imagine the number of people with little know-how and no experience is substantial.

Fortunately, there are guys like Rich on YouTube, along with the folks over at Electrified Garage. In fact, our friend Chris Salvo – COO of Electrified Garage – reached out to us to let us know that they're now offering in-house Tesla repair training so that more people can learn how to fix their Teslas.

Rich, Chris, and the gang at Electrified Garage have dealt with most of the ins and outs of all Tesla models, so they have plenty of valuable information to share. The Electrified Garage website has a page dedicated to the training sessions, and it's packed with details. They're currently offering a 2-day seminar "that will discuss the charging system, battery technology/repair, CAN communication systems, and 12v electrical systems."

You can sign up for the session on the Electrified Garage website. If you decide to do it, please let us know in the comment section. In the meantime, check out the video above to learn about how you can take care of a $16,000 fix on your own Tesla for less than $1,000.