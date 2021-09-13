Tesla's quarterly Vehicle Safety Reports are an interesting source on how the average distance per accident while driving on Autopilot changes over time.

We are always eager to see the latest results, but this time the wait prolongs for more than ever. Despite being in mid-September, there is still no Q2 report, which makes us wonder why?

Tesla's Vehicle Safety Reports are voluntary, which means that there is no deadline. The manufacturer has been releasing them since Q3 2018 and usually it took only a few weeks (2-4) after a particular quarter ended.

The reports for Q1 2021 and Q4 2020 were ready in about two weeks, so what happened with Q2 2021 over those 2.5 months?

Well, it's doubtful that someone simply forgot to release the report, we guess that it might be related to the results.

In Q1 2021, the results were over 10% worse year-over-year in terms of the average distance per accident while driving on Autopilot:

Autopilot on : one accident for every 4.19 million miles driven ( down 10.5% year-over-year)

: one accident for every 4.19 million miles driven ( year-over-year) Autopilot off, active safety features on : one accident for every 2.05 million miles driven ( up 3.0% year-over-year)

: one accident for every 2.05 million miles driven ( year-over-year) Autopilot off, active safety features off: one accident for every 978 thousand miles driven (down 31.1% year-over-year)

Is it possible that the report for the second quarter was not released because we would see another decrease? Could it be that Tesla didn't want to answer questions about Autopilot accidents at the AI Day in August?

We strongly believe that the company progresses in making cars safer, but maybe it doesn't want to highlight weaker quarters too much.

Well, now we are even more curious about the results and how they change over time. Maybe we will see the reports by the way of the third quarter if Tesla returns to reporting?