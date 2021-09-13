In August, the passenger car market in the Netherlands was down 17% year-over-year and 36% compared to 2019, but plug-ins were able to maintain growth.
The total number of new passenger plug-in registrations amounted to 6,637 (up about 17%), which is enough for 30% of the market.
About two thirds of all plug-ins are all-electric cars (20% of overall market share), while plug-in hybrids take one third (10% of the market).
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – August 2021
The total number of registrations so far this year amounted to 45,426. The average market share of plug-in vehicles is 22% (including 12% all-electric cars and 10% plug-in hybrids).
Model rank
The not-so-young Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) continues to excel in the Netherlands with another outstanding result of 753 units in August, which is significantly more than any other plug-in. The Niro EV is also the #1 year-to-date, ahead of Skoda Enyaq iV.
The next two results are Skoda Enyaq iV (487) and Ford Mustang Mach-E (437) and those three cars are also among the top six best-selling cars in the country for the month.
The Volkswagen ID.3 (148) has finally appeared in the top 10 plug-in rank and the Tesla Model Y (MIC) emerges with 127 units.
Let's take a look at the top selling plug-ins for the month:
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 753
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 487
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 437
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 316
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 181
- BMW iX3 - 179
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 173
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 152
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 148
- Mazda MX-30 - 137
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,158
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,044
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 2,310
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 2,092
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 1,787
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,696
- BMW iX3 - 1,116
- Volvo XC40 Recharge - 1,105
- Tesla Model 3 - 1,038
- BMW X5 PHEV - 972
Big months ahead of us as historically the last months of the year were significantly better than the first part of a year.
