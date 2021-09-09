Hyundai has just teased the model with which it wants to complete its lineup of Ioniq electric vehicles, and it’s a big (most likely three-row) SUV with futuristic styling somewhat similar to that of the Ioniq 5. It will be the biggest out of all and the production version of the teased concept is expected to make its public debut sometime in 2024.

Before that, though, Hyundai first has to launch the Ioniq 6, which will become its electric sedan whose design was inspired by Prophecy concept. However, be warned that the production Ioniq 6 will look more like an Elantra sedan than the gorgeous concept that we recently got to experience at IAA Mobility 2021.

When it comes to the Ioniq 7 SUV, though, it looks like it more closely previews the production version. It has a full-width light bar, vertical daytime running lights on the bumper, a clean side profile not too dissimilar to that of the Genesis GV80 and a roofline that dips towards the rear, although it won’t be a coupe-like crossover.

Just like the other two Ioniq models, the Ioniq 7 will ride on a stretched version of the E-GMP dedicated EV platform from Hyundai, which also underpins the Kia EV6 and the recently revealed Genesis GV60.

This means Ioniq 7 will feature the same impressive charging capacity that courtesy of an 800-volt battery voltage allows for charging speeds of up to 350 kW. When it comes to the range of the Ioniq 7, Hyundai has announced that the capacity will be above what the current Ioniq 5 has, and that its capacity could be around the 100 kWh mark.