Passenger car sales in Europe (26 European markets, monitored by JATO Dynamics) declined in July by 24% year-over-year from 1.27 million units to 967,830.

The year-to-date volume is above last year by 17% (7,381,735 units), but it's still down by 24% when compared with 2019 pre-pandemic level.

In such circumstances, plug-in electric car sales continue to expand, reaching over 160,000 units and 17% market share (the second best result this year, and the third best ever).

47% of the plug-in registrations fall on BEVs:

BEVs: about 75,500



PHEVs: about 85,140

Total: 160,646 (17% market share)

Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics, commented:

Consumers continue to respond positively to the deals and incentives attached to EVs which have made these vehicles far more competitive in terms of their pricing. But despite becoming increasingly popular, consumer uptake has not been enough to offset the big drops posted by diesel cars.”

Top 10 best-selling models

According to JATO Dynamics' data, the top-selling electric car in July was the Volkswagen ID.3 with 5,433 units.

A total of eight other models noted good results of 3,000-4,000 units: Renault ZOE (3,976) and Kia Niro EV (3,953), Skoda Enyaq iV (3,649), Fiat 500 electric (3,644), Volkswagen ID.4 (3,643), Ford Mustang Mach-E (3,314 - more than in the U.S.), Volkswagen e-up! (3,197) and Hyundai Kona Electric (3,174).

Among plug-in hybrids, the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) once again was on the top with 4,247 units.

This time there is no Tesla Model 3 on the list, as the first month of a quarter is usually slower (no volume deliveries).

The EV competition is getting more and more fierce as we see more and more new models on the market. As we can see in the BEV ranking, already several models are stand-alone BEVs and probably within 6-12 months all will be stand-alone BEVs on dedicated platforms.