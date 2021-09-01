Motional, an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, has turned the Ioniq 5 into a robotaxi, and the result is one of the coolest autonomous cars we’ve seen to date.

Based on the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 5 robotaxi is an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver. Sitting at the crossroads of electrification and autonomy, the Ioniq 5 robotaxi is expected to make transportation smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

As Motional’s first commercial vehicle, the Ioniq 5 robotaxi signals a milestone in the company’s roadmap. The Boston-based firm estimates it will start transporting public passengers in the new robotaxi in multiple US markets from 2023 through a landmark partnership with Lyft.

You’ll recognize the Ioniq 5 robotaxi when it starts offering rides on public streets by the prominent sensors displayed across the exterior.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Robotaxi for Motional

6 Photos

It has more than 30 of them (cameras, radars, and lidar) that offer 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long range detection of objects to enable safe autonomous operation in various driving environments.

The Ioniq 5 robotaxi will feature Motional’s driverless tech, including advanced machine learning systems trained on decades of real world data. According to the company, this tech enables the vehicle “to safely navigate challenging and complex driving situations.”

Inside, the Ioniq 5 robotaxi will offer passengers a spacious, comfortable place to work, relax, or socialize during their driverless ride. The cabin will feature several rider-focused interfaces allowing passengers to interact with the vehicle during their ride. For example, they will be able to direct the robotaxi to make an extra stop.

For those who may be nervous to hail a ride in the driverless Ioniq 5, they should know that every car function features safety redundancies, including navigation, steering, braking, and power.

Furthermore, Motional will also provide Remote Vehicle Assistance (RVA) to the Ioniq 5 robotaxis should they encounter an unusual road scenario, such as road construction or flooding. In such an event, a remote Motional operator could instantly connect to the vehicle and direct it to a new path.

The Ioniq 5 robotaxi will make its public debut at IAA Mobility in Munich next week, when Hyundai and Motional will reveal more details.