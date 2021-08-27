In the most recent episode, Munro Live presents the 2020 Kia Niro EV, which surprisingly was sent for a brief and honest review by Kia. We guess it might an introduction before the EV6.

The Niro EV, just like the Hyundai Kona Electric, is equipped with a relatively big 64 kWh battery (especially at the time, a few years ago), which allowed it to offer well over 200 miles of real-world range. The 2021 Niro EV's EPA range is 239 miles (385 km).

However, overall the car never offered anything exceptional and in the U.S. was not even sold in high numbers.

Sandy Munro noted the solid build quality of the Niro EV, and modern Kias in general. The interior is quite conventional but nice and spacious.

On the downside, the trunk happened to be small and not motorized, despite the price of $44,650 in the EX Premium trim (the base in 2021 MY is $39,090, and $32,765 after DST and federal tax credit). The front trunk is not present at all, same as in most of the other EVs, especially those introduced a few years ago using conventional models as a base.

And this is the main point that Sandy Munro makes. The multi-energy approach, to offer a car with conventional, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrain, brings a lot of compromises.

This is not an electric car for EV enthusiasts looking for performance, the latest tech and features, but it had some role to play in the mainstream segment.

Next time, maybe we will see Munro Live checking out the Kia EV6 or its cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which would be far more interesting.