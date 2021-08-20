Let's take a look at some very interesting acceleration test results of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (the long-range version with a 72.6 kWh battery and all-wheel drive) conducted by Bjørn Nyland.

As it turns out, the South Korean model is capable to do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.97 seconds, which is one of the best results on the market—see detailed values from the tests down below.

The result is also better than in the official specs, which indicate 5.2 seconds for the the dual-motor (224 kW) version.

According to Bjørn Nyland's data, only performance oriented/smaller cars are able to accelerate significantly faster.

Not only that; in the 0-50 km/h (31 mph) test (very important in the city), the top-of-the-line Ioniq 5 clocks 1.83 seconds! That's comparable with Tesla Model S Raven, Porsche Taycan 4S, and Audi e-tron GT.

Those are really good results that add to tons of other advantages that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers thanks to its all-new E-GMP platform.

* some models appears in the chart more than once because they were tested with different wheels.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (72.6 kWh, AWD) test results: