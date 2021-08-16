Elon Musk has revealed new details about Full Self-Driving Beta 9.2, which beta testers started getting over the weekend.

As before, this new software is only for the automaker’s early access program, which includes employees and a select group of Tesla owners chosen by the automaker.

Elon Musk shared the release notes detailing the improvements brought by version 9.2, and it doesn't look like that minor of an update. Here they are, one by one.

Clear-to-go boost through turns on minor-to-major roads (plan to expand to all roads in V9.3).

Improved peek behavior where we are smarter about when to go around the lead vehicle by reasoning about the causes for lead vehicle being slow.

v1 of the Multi-modal predictions for where other vehicles expected to drive. This is only partially consumed by now.

New Lanes network with 50k more clips (almost double) from the new auto-labeling pipeline.

New VRU velocity model with 12% improvement to velocity and better VRU clear-to-go performance. This is the first model trained with “Quantization-Aware-Training,” an improved technique to mitigate int8 quantization.

Enabled Inter-SoC synchronous compute scheduling between vision and vector space processes. Planner in the loop is happening in v10.

Shadow mode for new crossing/merging targets network which will help improve VRU control.

While the tech jargon may be intimidating to most people, the update seems focused on making the autonomous driving system smarter. More specifically, it appears that FSD Beta 9.2 allows the advanced driver-assist system to navigate through inner-city streets in a safer and more confident manner.

Beta testers have already received the update, and we've added two video reviews of the updates brought by FSD V9.2 so you can get an idea of what's changed.

As for the wider release, which would include the FSD Beta Download Button, Musk said that Tesla will still need to drop one or two more updates to the early access program before the V10 wider release update. The exec did not reveal a timeline, but judging by the current update rate, that could take at least a month or two.

Make no mistake, even when FSD Beta 10 drops, Tesla vehicles running it won’t be fully autonomous; drivers will still need to be alert and ready to take control at all times.