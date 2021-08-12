The Tesla Supercharging network is the world's largest DC fast charging network, currently consisting of about 27,000 individual stalls at around 3,000 sites.

Not only the coverage and power output level of up to 250 kW (soon 300 kW) is important; one of the network's key factors is its high uptime.

Tesla notes in its "2020 Impact Report" that the reliability of the network is near-perfect.

"The chances of not being able to charge at any location at any given time are close to zero."

Almost 100% of the Supercharging stations globally had at least 50% daily capacity (stalls, as we understand) fully functional for the year. That's quite an achievement.

On top of that, we must remember that Tesla Superchargers are very easy to use, as all Tesla users need to do is to plug-in.

Tesla also notes that there is a clear correlation between the range and Supercharger use. The higher the range, the lower the use of Superchargers.

"Our data shows that the longer the range of our vehicles, the less Supercharging Tesla customers do. After all, day trips of over 400 miles are quite rare."

That's not all. The company is aware that freedom of travel is the main reason people buy vehicles. This is why the maximum range is so important and remains Tesla's priority.

"To ensure we replace as many ICE vehicles with EVs as possible, we have been focused on increasing the range of Tesla vehicles. While most personal vehicle journeys are relatively short, and thus drivable on a single charge, consumers do not buy cars that can meet most of their driving needs; they buy a car that meets all their driving needs."

In the case of Tesla, one of the main paths to increase the range is the increase of efficiency of the cars.

Tesla Supercharging network in main markets

