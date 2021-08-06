Nissan seems determined to make its Leaf EV more attractive for US buyers, and it’s focusing on the financial part to achieve that.

The 2022 Leaf now starts at $27,400 before the $975 destination charge and any incentives, which means you can get one for as low as $20,875 after the $7,500 federal tax credit. But if owning the car you drive isn’t your thing, Nissan has a sweet lease deal as well.

Depending on where you live, you could get behind the wheel of a brand-new 2022 Nissan Leaf for as little as $89 a month. While that may sound too good to be true, for many customers across the United States, it will be.

That’s because Nissan offers this lease rate only in select areas like New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Maryland, according to Cars Direct.

Still, if you live in places like Atlanta, Chicago, and Wisconsin, Nissan has a pretty good lease deal as well for just $149 a month. You’ll just need to fork out $1,449 at signing, and that includes the first month’s payment—the same down payment applies to the $89-a-month deal.

Plus, if you have the time and skills to look for other regional rebates and credits, you could lower the cost even further.

Now, you should be aware that the crazy $89-a-month lease deal is very specific. It only applies to the Nissan Leaf S base model with a 40-kWh battery, which offers a range of only 150 miles (241 km) and an output of 110 kW (147 hp).

The terms of the contract are also specific—you’ll lease the car for two years and you’ll have to drive no more than 10,000 miles (16,100 km) per year. Try to switch either of those metrics and the monthly cost skyrockets. The lease deals are currently live on Nissan’s configurator and are good through the beginning of September.