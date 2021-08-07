Volvo reports its 14th consecutive month of year-over-year growth in the U.S. In July, the company sold 11,575 cars (up 19.4% year-over-year).

19.7% of the total volume falls on plug-ins. We can estimate that the number of plug-ins amounted to about 2,280.

Just like in June, in California the plug-in share of Volvo sales was over 50% - 50.4% to be precise.

"The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – held steady, accounting for 50.4 percent of sales in the state of California. Recharge models nationally represented 19.7 percent of total July sales in the United States."

It's expected that the plug-in share will continue to increase with the addition of the all-electric C40, which will be available only as a BEV.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,750 +$1,095 $7,500 $52,345 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge $53,990 +$1,095 $7,500 $47,585

Volvo C40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge

Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA:

“After a record breaking first half of the year for Volvo Cars globally, we are proud of a strong start for the second half of 2021 in the United States. As we look to the remainder of the year, our focus continues to be not only on growing our volume but also preparing our customers for an electrified future.”

We can only guess that Volvo will have to significantly increase the competitiveness of its EVs in the near future to increase its share to the desired 100% level by 2030.

One of the first steps will be the introduction of the electric successor of the XC90, based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2). It will be produced in Ridgeville, South Carolina, together with the Polestar 3, also based on the SPA2.