Check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is cleverly titled Electric and Autonomous Weekly. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Come One Come All, Tesla Opening Charging Network

On its Q2 earnings call, Tesla discussed opening its charging network to other EV makers. For the U.S. charging network, where Tesla uses a proprietary charger and plug, this will require the use of an adapter by other EV owners. Tesla is hoping to have adapters ready for purchase by the end of the year and is looking at having adapters at the charging stations. Some slower charging EVs will have to pay a higher rate to disincentivize taking up spots for extended periods of time.

Rivian on the Move

Despite recent news about delivery delays for the R1T and R1S, Rivian is still full steam ahead in other areas. It recently announced it's looking for a second US factory that would include battery production. Rivian’s current plan is to assemble the R1T and R1S at their Normal, IL factory alongside Amazon delivery vans. Additionally, Rivian announced it has raised an additional $2.5 billion, which takes its total funding to $10.5 billion. We can’t wait to start seeing the R1T and R1S on the road.

Mercedes Bets Big

Mercedes-Benz maker, Daimler, plans to invest more than $47 billion in the EV market by 2030. From 2025, all new vehicle platforms will be electric. Late last week, Mercedes-Benz even teased an EV with over 620 miles of range, but for now, the only proof we have is the image above... For the Formula 1 fans, check out, F1 driver and EV enthusiast, Nico Rosberg's review of the EQS.

Minnesota Passes Clean Car Standards



This week, Minnesota became the first midwest state to pass Clean Car standards. This will take effect in 2024 for 2025 models and although the actual requirements are unclear the goal is to have manufacturers and dealers supply more EVs to the marketplace in MN.

Want these stories and more directly in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up now! And did we mention free prizes?!