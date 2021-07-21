Most folks are probably aware you should never drive most gas cars through deep water, it could hydrolock the engine – officially known as hydrostatic lock – as water gets sucked into the intake, not to mention the potential for lots of other damage. A gas car can actually get hydrolocked even if it's not running.

With that said, many people probably aren't aware that electric cars tend to fare better in flood conditions. We've shared many videos and stories about Tesla vehicles driving through floods as if they're boats. Even CEO Elon Musk has noted that a Tesla will work like a boat, at least temporarily.

Before we continue here, it's very important to note that driving through water is dangerous, and driving through deep water is extremely risky no matter what car you're piloting. However, if you get stuck in a terrible situation, sometimes you have no choice. Please don't head out and test your Tesla's seaworthiness.

A recent video shared on Twitter by codebear shows a Tesla Model 3 driving through a flood in China. As you can see, it seems to be doing just fine despite the fact that other nearby cars appear stranded.

Sadly, we don't have details about the condition of the Model 3 after the incident, but we can tell that it was operating properly during the time it was in deep water. The car is clearly running and working to propel itself rather nicely.

As pointed out by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla tests its cars in deep water as part of its quality control process. Check out the video below, which highlights Tesla's Model Y quality control in China. If you haven't yet seen it, the whole video is worth watching. It's less the two minutes long. However, for the deepwater wading test, scroll to 1:09.