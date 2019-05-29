One of the side advantages of electric cars is that the electric motor doesn't need air like an internal combustion engine and basically, everything is sealed up to be watertight.

In theory, this should enable electric cars to drive through a certain amount of water without consequences, although neither we nor manufacturers recommend doing so as the water could stay in nooks and crannies and standing water could also hide a huge pothole.

Anyways, here we can see how the Tesla Model 3 passes over a flooded road like an amphibious vehicle in Illinois.

See also

By the way, it must be funny to watch the faces of the internal combustion engine drivers that can't attempt such a challenge.