There has been plenty of talk over the years about Tesla eventually getting into electric aircraft, as well as electric boats. At this point in time, the automaker is so overstressed and production constrained, it can't even bring products to market that it advertised years ago, so don't expect Elon Musk to officially announce an electric airplane anytime soon.

With that said, it seems it would be almost impossible for Tesla to completely avoid electric aircraft forever. Other companies are already working on it, and some have had flights that were quite successful. However, battery tech just isn't ready to make a big impact in the space. You'd better bet that once it's much more viable, Tesla will probably get involved, or perhaps it will be a SpaceX venture. Even better, a Tesla/SpaceX team project.

It comes as no surprise to us that analysts at Morgan Stanley expect Tesla and/or Musk to look to electric aviation in the future. Musk has mentioned it on many occasions, and he often brings it up in interviews. However, to our knowledge, he's never made a truly official statement revealing that Tesla will produce electric aircraft.

As you can see, Musk is very interested in electric aviation. He's certainly referenced electric aircraft on numerous occasions. He's also said that, eventually, all forms of transportation will be electrified, aside from perhaps rockets.

Musk has made it clear that he wishes for a way to make electric rockets as well, but that's just not possible with the current technology, and it may not be possible for a very long time. However, if the possibility could become a reality, it would be shocking if Tesla or SpaceX didn't dive in.

