While the overall passenger car market in France went down by 15% year-over-year in June to 119,509, the plug-in segment surged to a new all-time monthly record.

In total, some 38,708 new plug-ins were registered last month (up 71% year-over-year), which is slightly above the previous record noted in December 2020.

Passenger plug-ins (37,408) accounted for about 18.8% of the car market, which almost matches the December record of almost 19.3%. It means that nearly one in five new passenger cars is a plug-in.

Another thing is that all-electric cars were noticeably above plug-in hybrids:

Passenger BEVs: 20,899 - up 52% at 10.5% market share

- up 52% at 10.5% market share Passenger PHEVs: 16,509 - up 127% at 8.3% market share

- up 127% at 8.3% market share Light commercial BEVs: 1,239 - down 22% at 2.6% market share

- down 22% at 2.6% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 61

Total plug-ins: 38,708 - up 71%

Plug-in car sales in France – June 2021

So far this year, the plug-in segment increased 117% year-over-year to over 150,000.

Sales year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 72,511 - up 61%

- up 61% Passenger and Light commercial PHEVs: 72,259 - up 256%

- up 256% Light commercial BEVs: 5,574 - up 43%

- up 43% Total plug-ins: 150,344 - up 140%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The best-selling electric car in June was the Tesla Model 3 with a new monthly record of 5,001 registrations (up 706% year-over-year), which allowed it to capture #8 in the overall car ranking as well as #1 among foreign cars in France.

The second most popular model was the Renault ZOE with 3,349 units, followed by the Peugeot e-208 (1,900).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France:

Thanks to an outstanding June, the Tesla Model 3 has strengthened its lead in France, while the Renault ZOE has returned to second place.

Top three BEVs year-to-date: