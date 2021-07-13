The Mustang Mach-E is quickly becoming one of the most popular electric vehicles in the US. Since the majority of Mach-E purchasers are first-time electric vehicle owners, there's a lot of learning to be done with regards to how to charge the vehicle.

A few months back we published the InsideEVs Mustang Mach-E Ultimate Charging Guide, a 40-minute video that covered all aspects of Mach-E charging. It received a lot of compliments and many people commented that it was very helpful. The one criticism we did receive though was that at 40-minutes, it was a little too long.

So we set out to create a condensed version, and limit it to 15 minutes while trying to include all of the most important Mustang Mach-E charging information. We came close - and only ran 15 seconds over our self-imposed 15-minute goal.

Notable Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

0:55 Ford Mobile Charger

2:08 Level 1 home charging

2:35 Level 2 home charging

4:54 Public charging

6:17 Ford Pass app

6:55 Plug&Charge

7:40 How to set up Plug&Charge in your Ford Pass app

8:30 250 free kWh of charging on Electrify America network

9:10 Smartphone apps that help you find the right public charging station

10:49 How to charge the Mach-E on a Tesla Destination charger or wall connector

11:57 Setting up precondition, charge scheduling, and the charging limit functions

14:50 The wall cradle for the mobile charger

15:10 Review of the speed of charging for the 3 different charging levels

16:10 Wrapup

The InsideEVs Mustang Mach-E Ultimate Charging Guide

We're including our original long version here also, in case you just can't get enough of Mustang Mach-E charging information.

So check out the video and let us know in the comment section if we missed anything. We're sure the InsideEVs Mustang Mach-E community will appreciate any additional tips you have to offer.