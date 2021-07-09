It's been pretty quiet related to Rivian lately. This could be seen as a good or bad thing depending on the circumstances. The electric startup planned to begin delivering its first electric truck in the US in June 2021. However, fairly recently, that was pushed back to July, and Rivian plans to follow with deliveries in Canada in November 2021. We are over a week into July and we haven't heard any updates.

In a sea of electric startups, Rivian seems to be the most promising thanks to numerous investments from other companies. If Rivian achieves its timeline, it will be the first to offer an electric pickup truck in the US, and the company plans to go public eventually, but not via a SPAC, and only once it has started deliveries and proven it's well-established.

As we wait and wonder if US deliveries will be pushed back once again, Rivian is already making plans to begin European sales in 2022. The company has confirmed it will deliver both its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV in Europe, with orders opening in "Early 2022."

This information came from Rivian Owners Forum via an email from Rivian's Customer Engagement Center to a potential customer in Europe. The email says to expect Rivian sales in Europe "some time in early 2022". The forum shared:

"Rivian's plans for Europe have been under speculation for the past few months when it was reported that they were looking for factory locations in the United Kingdom, Germany and Hungary along with job posting to hire a "Senior Analyst, EMEA Delivery & Field Planning" (EMEA = Europe, Middle East & Africa". There was also a rumour that there could be smaller Rivian models for European and Chinese markets."

For now, we're eagerly waiting for the first US deliveries and a potential myriad of videos and reviews. In the meantime, we're curious about your take on Rivian.

Will delays continue? If Rivian is successful, how long will it take the brand to be a high-volume automaker? What do you think about Rivian's plans for global expansion? Head down to our comment section and start a conversation.