CarInsurance.ae just put out new research after analyzing YouTube search volume from a list of the 532 most popular car models and the 71 most popular brands. The study reveals the most popular vehicles on YouTube, and Tesla dominates in a big way.

When it comes to Tesla, it's not topping lists based on sales, especially when considering its flagship Model S and Model X. However, the Model 3 has proven to outsell rivals. In addition, we reported that the Model 3 is now the 16th best-selling car in the world. We also know that Model Y sales have ramped up in a big way.

It's also widely known that Tesla's orders far exceed its ability to produce. Reports said the automaker was sold out for the second quarter quite early in the quarter. Now, we've also heard rumors that the Tesla Model Y is almost sold out through the end of Q3 2021.

In order for a car to sell well, it has to be popular, right? Not necessarily, but it sure helps. Tesla doesn't advertise in the traditional sense, so getting the word out about its cars and raising the popularity of the brand and vehicles is paramount. Fortunately for Tesla, its fans, owners, and social media influencers help promote the brand. And, even if they aren't promoting Tesla, or the coverage is negative, it still brings constant attention to the company.

With that said, online coverage and conversation about Tesla is arguably at an all-time high. Tesla has four models on the top 10 list of the most popular car models on YouTube. Expectedly, the Model 3 takes the top spot. One of the models is not even in production yet, and we bet you may not have guessed correctly which model it is. It actually takes the No. 2 position.

Yes, the upcoming next-gen Tesla Roadster appears above popular production cars. Wait, where's the Tesla Cybertruck? We definitely expected to see the electric pickup truck on the list.

Tesla also takes the second position out of 10 when it comes to the most popular car makes. Only Lamborghini places higher, and Tesla has more than double the search volume of the next more popular brand, Ferrari.

What do you think of these lists? Are you surprised by Tesla's position and dominance? What does it mean for the future of autos? Scroll down and leave us a comment.