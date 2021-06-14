We often call Toyota the "king of hybrids," and for good reason. The automaker has been successful with hybrids for years, and now it offers most of its vehicles in a hybrid configuration. Some newer or redesigned Toyota vehicles are only available as hybrids, such as the Venza crossover and Sienna minivan.

If Toyota is the king of hybrids, then Lexus is as well, since it's the brand's luxury division. Like Toyota, Lexus offers its vehicles with both gas-only and hybrid options. While Toyota has produced electric vehicles in the past, and currently offers plug-in hybrids, that's not the case with Lexus. In fact, Lexus has publically pushed back when it comes to the future of EVs.

Now, a recent report published by Green Car Congress sheds light on Lexus' upcoming NX plug-in hybrid. The all-new completely redesigned 2022 NX will officially get a PHEV option, in addition to the traditional hybrid configuration that's already available. This all makes perfect sense since the related Toyota RAV4 Prime is a PHEV.

Toyota says the Lexus NX 450h+ will have 36 miles of electric-only range. It also says the compact crossover will hit 60 mph in about 6 seconds. The article says the SUV will feature a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine, a new hybrid transaxle, and a new high-capacity lithium-ion battery.

The hybrid system adds as much power output as a 2.0-liter engine. Moreover, all-wheel drive comes standard. When it comes to charging, Toyota says the NX 450h+ will charge to full in about 2.5 hours using a 240-volt outlet.

The upcoming NX plug-in hybrid won't be Lexus' only upcoming electrified vehicle. The brand also has plans to bring a fully electric vehicle to market in 2022, which is reportedly related to the LF-Z Electrified concept.