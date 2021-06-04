Rivian has announced it is delaying the delivery date of its first model, the R1T electric pickup, by an entire month, so it will start reaching owners in July instead of June. The manufacturer has not announced any delivery delays for the R1S electric SUV, though, and it’s still scheduled to start shipping in August.

However, even if that’s just a few months away, Rivian is still out testing the R1S. Our spies just sent us a batch of R1S photos showing a prototype covered in camouflage, in a wrap pattern that we’ve not seen before. The wrap certainly tricks the eye somewhat, but it doesn’t appear the vehicle is any different from what Rivian has shown in the past.

Production of the R1S is expected to kick off in July, so maybe the manufacturer is doing last minute testing on something in particular. This doesn’t really explain why they went to the trouble of wrapping it, but it does tell us work on the R1S is not quite done.

Gallery: Rivian R1S Testing In Michigan

9 Photos

Pricing for the R1S kicks off at $70,000 for a basic Explore five-seater example. It still comes with standard surround sound, matte black interior trim pieces, perforated vegan leather upholstery, heated seats and floor mats made out of recycled textile material. The next trim up is called Adventure and the best-specced R1S is the Launch Edition, which will be the first to be built and delivered - both higher trims start at $77,500.

It is worth noting that for the R1T, the manufacturer announced that the Off-Road upgrade (which added an underbody guard, tow hooks front and rear, as well as an on-board air compressor) is no longer standard on the two higher trims. Pricing has not been changed as a result of this change in the standard equipment, though.