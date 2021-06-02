Here is the first episode from i1Tesla's Brian Jenkins journey to Moab, hinted over a week ago, in which his slightly modified Tesla Model Y performed very well.

Most of the driving was described as "soft roading" on dirt roads, with maybe a little bit of light off-road.

Electric cars with a big enough battery should be a great choice for such adventures, as they allow you to admire the beautiful scenery without engine noise. By the way, the energy consumption on the downhill might be at least reduced thanks to the regenerative braking.

We guess that plenty of customers wait for the new wave of electric cars, including Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S, Tesla Cybertruck and other to take such trips.

Large battery packs, power export features and reliability that should be higher than in the case of internal combustion engines, are the advantages of EVs.

Once the fast charging infrastructure will fully develop in strategic locations, it will be great to take some time off and visit beautiful places.