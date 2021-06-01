We've said time and time again that Hyundai and Kia could really be true leaders in the EV space, though they aren't yet selling their electric cars widely in the US. Regardless, the vehicles are affordable and practical, they offer plenty of range, and they charge quickly.

While Tesla has brought EV performance to the forefront, price and range are still some of the biggest roadblocks when it comes to the transition to EVs. In addition, though not as many people pay attention to it, or really even understand it, DC fast-charging speed is arguably even more important. This is especially true for people who want to use their EVs just like gas cars.

In order to prove its electric vehicles' worth, Hyundai is planning to let people try its EVs for an extended period of time before they buy them. Hyundai North America vice president of product planning and mobility strategy Olabisi Boyle shared via Teslarati:

“When you try before you buy and you find it can work for you in your everyday life, you tend to now want to move toward potentially owning. We do expect that they’ll transition from try to buy."

Hyundai will soon bring the Ioniq 5 to market, likely followed by the Ioniq 6 and 7. The brand is promising 300 miles of range for its base models, as well as 800-volt architecture. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 and Ford Mustang Mach-E base models don't offer 300 miles of range. In fact, while the Model 3 Long Range – which costs $9,000 more than the base Model 3 – has 353 miles of EPA-rated range, the Mach-E maxes out at 305 miles of range. Moreover, Tesla and Ford use 400-volt systems.

Hyundai says, with its 800-volt system, the Ioniq 5 can add nearly 70 miles of range in just five minutes at the fastest public chargers. It also claims the battery can go from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes under the right conditions.

Manager of electrified powertrain development at the Hyundai Kia America Technical Center Ryan Miller said the brand is a leader when it comes to charging speed. He references the Model Y and Mustang Mach-E saying that their charging speed isn't even close to that of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. According to Teslarati, Miller shared.

“If you look at the Mach-E or the Model Y, they’re not even close to our capability. We really will be the leader in the market for charging time."

We've tested many EVs' charging curves, and you can see those results by checking out the article below. We provide an in-depth charging comparison between the Model 3 Long Range and Ioniq 5, as well as a chart of all electric cars we've tested.

We'll have to wait and see exactly how this all plays out, but a standard 800-volt system in Hyundai's upcoming base EVs is very promising. Let us know your thoughts on this in the comment section below.