Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in April by 249% year-over-year to over 392,000, which is the fourth highest monthly result ever.

According to EV Sales Blog, for 10 straight months (since July 2020), plug-in sales set new all-time records for particular months.

See more of our sales reports for April 2021.

After the first four months of 2021, plug-in share increased to 5.7% (3.7% BEVs), compared to 4% a year ago.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – April 2021

Model rank

While the tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (not really a car, but rather a kei car) is the top player in terms of volume, an interesting thing in April is that the Tesla Model Y noted a higher sales result (estimated) than the Tesla Model 3.

Moreover, the fourth and fifth best-selling models are Volkswagen's duo - ID.4 and ID.3.

The top-selling models last month:

Overall, we see eight all-electric models in the top 20, and a total of 15 BEVs in the top 20.

The top-selling plug-in hybrid was the Li Xiang One EREV (series hybrid with plug-in capability).

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

Three brands - Tesla, SAIC-GM-Wuling and Volkswagen - noted very similar results in April. Volkswagen is now also third year-to-date, ahead of BMW.

Among automotive groups, Tesla is still the top player (14%), but SAIC (13%) and Volkswagen Group (13%) are right behind.

A total of 5 brands exceeded 20,000 and 10 exceeded 10,000 units last month:

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.