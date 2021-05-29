BYD has received this month a new, major order for a total of 79 electric buses from Bergkvarabuss in Sweden. The buses will be used in the Skåne region.

BYD has already delivered more 250 electric buses in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, where the total cumulative mileage reached 25 million km (16 million miles). A further 250 electric buses are on order in the Nordic region.

"BYD has been awarded this substantial new order following Bergkvarabuss’s own successful contract win to supply public transport services in the areas of Söderslätt, Österlen and Nordväst in southern Sweden on behalf of the regional public transport authority, Skånetrafiken. Vehicle deliveries are scheduled to commence at the end of this year."

BYD 12-metre eBus in Europe New BYD Class-II 15-metre eBus in Europe

In the case of Bergkvarabuss order, three types of buses were ordered - including two new with "enhanced comfort and convenience for passengers, including under-seat lighting and additional USB-charging access points":

BYD’s new 90-passenger, low-entry, 49-foot (14.9m) model, with a range of up to 400 km (250 miles) in SORT II test cycle - 32 units

BYD’s latest, low-entry, 42-foot (12.8m) model - 43 units

BYD’s best selling 39-foot (11.9m) model - 4 units

According to the Chinese manufacturer, some of the buses will be produced at the production facility in Komárom, Hungary. We guess that the rest will come from other facilities (in China, or France).

Staffan Karlsson, COO at Bergkvarabuss, said: