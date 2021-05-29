The company already delivered more than 250 units in the Nordic region and has a further 250 units on order.
BYD has received this month a new, major order for a total of 79 electric buses from Bergkvarabuss in Sweden. The buses will be used in the Skåne region.
BYD has already delivered more 250 electric buses in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, where the total cumulative mileage reached 25 million km (16 million miles). A further 250 electric buses are on order in the Nordic region.
"BYD has been awarded this substantial new order following Bergkvarabuss’s own successful contract win to supply public transport services in the areas of Söderslätt, Österlen and Nordväst in southern Sweden on behalf of the regional public transport authority, Skånetrafiken. Vehicle deliveries are scheduled to commence at the end of this year."
In the case of Bergkvarabuss order, three types of buses were ordered - including two new with "enhanced comfort and convenience for passengers, including under-seat lighting and additional USB-charging access points":
- BYD’s new 90-passenger, low-entry, 49-foot (14.9m) model, with a range of up to 400 km (250 miles) in SORT II test cycle - 32 units
- BYD’s latest, low-entry, 42-foot (12.8m) model - 43 units
- BYD’s best selling 39-foot (11.9m) model - 4 units
According to the Chinese manufacturer, some of the buses will be produced at the production facility in Komárom, Hungary. We guess that the rest will come from other facilities (in China, or France).
Staffan Karlsson, COO at Bergkvarabuss, said:
“We have been impressed by the latest bus models from BYD and the benefits they offer. We are looking forward to operating the buses in order to contribute to fossil-free public transport in the Skåne region.”
