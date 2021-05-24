Today (May 24, 2021), Hyundai will officially introduce the Ioniq 5 model in the North American market - the livestream starts in several hours, at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 pm ET) and can be seen here.

One of the most noticeable differences for the U.S. version is its 77.4 kWh battery capacity (for up to 300 miles of range), compared to 72.6 kWh in Europe/South Korea. The difference might be related to a different battery cell supplier.

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric CUV North American Hyundai Ioniq 5

At this point, we don't know whether the smaller 58.2 kWh battery version will be available (in the case of the Hyundai Kona Electric there was only the bigger battery offered).

The European configurations:

58.2 kWh , RWD : up to 240 miles (386 km) WLTP

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds



, : up to 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds 58.2 kWh, AWD: probably up to around 230 miles (370 km) WLTP

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds



probably up to around 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds 72.6 kWh , RWD : up to 300 miles (483 km) WLTP

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.4 seconds



, : up to 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.4 seconds 72.6 kWh, AWD: up to 287 miles (462 km) WLTP

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds

The pricing is also another point of interest, as well as the timeline.

"IONIQ 5’s progressive design explores a new freedom offered by a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform. IONIQ 5 is also a power source on wheels. The innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function allows customers to freely use or charge electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment out of the vehicle. During the debut, Hyundai’s leadership will discuss commitment to electrification, IONIQ 5 design, North American product attributes and other major announcements."

We are eager to see the North American Hyundai Ioniq 5, as it might become one of the major competitors to the Tesla Model Y - currently the best selling electric car in the U.S.