What might a next-gen Tesla Model 3 look like? What would you change/update? Is anyone really even thinking about a next-gen Model 3? Apparently, the answer is yes, and it makes perfect sense, but Tesla's plate is overfilled. While we can't imagine Tesla redesigning the Model 3 in the near future, it's interesting to consider the possibilities.

While Elon Musk says Tesla doesn't officially refresh or redesign its vehicles, it actually does. In fact, it has done so quite a bit lately. Let's take a brief look.

The Tesla Model S came to market in 2012, though Tesla updated its exterior styling in 2016. The Model X was a brand-new SUV for the 2016 model year. Both these flagship vehicles are undergoing an extensive refresh for 2021.

The Tesla Model 3 first launched in 2017. so the time for a redesign is arguably drawing near. Models and features have changed, but it's mostly the same car today. However, despite the not-a-refresh dialogue, Tesla just updated the Model 3 to follow suit with the newer Model Y. The Model Y started deliveries in March 2020, and it has already undergone slight updates.

Keep in mind, Tesla doesn't actually rely on model years, and it's constantly updating and improving its vehicles via over-the-air software updates. So, there may not be any reason to rush a major refresh or redesign. However, it might make sense for Tesla to launch a next-gen version of its best-selling car – which is also the best-selling EV across the globe – in the near future. This may become especially true after the brand opens its upcoming factories and gets out of the current "production-constrained" situation.

Let's not forget, Tesla has promised the Cybertruck, which is supposed to go into production before the end of 2021. There's also the Tesla Semi and next-gen Roadster in the works, but seemingly tabled for now. Moreover, the automaker has already had to delay the refreshed Model S and Model X on numerous occasions. And, we won't even get into Tesla's plans for a $25,000 compact car.

Okay, so a next-gen Model 3 is likely still far off, but we absolutely love TheSketchMonkey's work, and we couldn't help but share his vision with you. Check out the video to see it for yourself. Then, start a conversation about a next-gen Model 3 in the comment section below.