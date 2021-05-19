NIO has released a few new photos of the upcoming NIO ET7 flagship all-electric sedan, scheduled for market launch in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, this is the first validation build of the car that rolled off the line on May 18, 2021.

A little bit over a month ago the company showed the first body-in-white (BIW), which means that the project progresses and rather sooner than later we will see some videos from testing.

Just like in the case of its three existing NIO models (ES8, ES6 and EC6), the ET7 will be produced at the JAC-NIO Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Center in China.

According to media reports, the ET7 will be exported to Noway, as the second model after the ES8.

Time will tell whether it will later expand to other countries in Europe and the U.S. as the competition in the high-end luxury segment is becoming fierce. In recent months we have seen the refreshed Model S, all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air, to name just a few.

NIO ET7 specs: