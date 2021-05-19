NIO ET7 approaches road testing phase.
NIO has released a few new photos of the upcoming NIO ET7 flagship all-electric sedan, scheduled for market launch in the first quarter of 2022.
According to the Chinese manufacturer, this is the first validation build of the car that rolled off the line on May 18, 2021.
A little bit over a month ago the company showed the first body-in-white (BIW), which means that the project progresses and rather sooner than later we will see some videos from testing.
Just like in the case of its three existing NIO models (ES8, ES6 and EC6), the ET7 will be produced at the JAC-NIO Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Center in China.
According to media reports, the ET7 will be exported to Noway, as the second model after the ES8.
Time will tell whether it will later expand to other countries in Europe and the U.S. as the competition in the high-end luxury segment is becoming fierce. In recent months we have seen the refreshed Model S, all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air, to name just a few.
NIO ET7 specs:
- 70 kWh battery - more than 500 km (311 miles) of NEDC range
- 100 kWh battery - more than 700 km (435 miles) of NEDC range
- 150 kWh battery option in the future will get more than 1,000 km (620 miles) of NEDC range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- system output of 480 kW and 850 Nm of torque
front motor (permanent magnet): 180 kW
rear motor (induction motor): 300 kW
NIO 2nd generation powertrain with SiC power electronics
- 100-0 km/h braking in 33.5 m, with Brembo brakes (standard)
- Cd of 0.23
- Dimensions: Length 5.098 m, Width 1.987 m, Height 1.505 m and Wheelbase of 3.060 m
