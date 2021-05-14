The tiny, all-electric Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV city vehicle continues its expansion in China with another great month.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball, some 26,592 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EVs were sold in April, which is several times more than in the case of any other electric model.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

For comparison, the top-selling electric cars are the Tesla Model 3 (6,264) and BYD Han BEV (5,746). Tesla's result is lower than in previous months, while the Han is ramping up to a new record level (detailed BYD's sales report to follow soon).

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - April 2021

During just four months of this year, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture has sold roughly 100,000 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (up to 110,000 depending on data sources).

The cumulative number is probably around 230,000 as of the end of April and it hasn't even been 12 months since the market launch.

It's clear that the Chinese market was hungry for an entry-level, affordable electric vehicle for basic transportation needs in cities. There are more and more enthusiasts of this tiny EV.

Next year we will probably see a convertible version of the vehicle - the Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: