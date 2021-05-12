So far, we have only seen the pre-production version of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, the production model debuts this Fall. In the meantime, GMC is busy testing its upcoming electric truck. We’ve seen plenty of winter testing videos, now GMC is testing the EV in one of the most popular off-roading sites in America: Moab.

"Traversing legendary trails across Moab, the team’s testing and calibration included Adaptive Air Suspension hardware, Extract Mode, Terrain Mode, One-Pedal Driving control, e4WD and torque distribution, eLockers, stability control, rear steering, CrabWalk and more."

The Hummer EV’s optional Terrain Mode features two braking calibrations: a mild one for two-foot driving and a more aggressive one or one-pedal driving. Off-roading with one-pedal driving should be used for difficult speed-limited situations like steep grades and rock crawling. Drivers won’t have to switch between the brake and accelerator pedals because the accelerator pedal will do both.

“One-Pedal Driving offers a great feeling of control by optimizing the regenerative braking, friction braking and drive motor torque all through the accelerator pedal,” said Aaron Pfau, GMC HUMMER EV lead development engineer. “Drivers will quickly realize the benefits once they try it off-road.”

Another neat off-roading feature the Hummer EV offers is Extract Mode. When faced with an extreme situation like fording through deep water or clearing a large obstacle, Extract Mode will raise the electric truck six inches by enabling the adaptive air suspension system.

The four Hummer EV prototypes seen in the above video could be the same four we saw crab-walking last month in Moab.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 enters production this Fall but reservations are already full even though the base price starts at $112,595. The 3X version of the Hummer EV ($99,995) enters production in the Fall of 2022. Reservations for the Hummer EV SUV, which debuted last month, are also full but production doesn’t start until early 2023.

GMC also released lots of Hummer EV off-road specifications, please see the chart below.