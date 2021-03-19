When it comes to electric trucks, the Tesla Cybertruck is the most talked about, for both good and bad reasons. The final design is supposed to be shown soon, and while we wait for that, rivals like the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T trucks have been showing off their impressive off-road skills on social media. GMC has especially been active on YouTube and Instagram with many short videos of the Hummer EV winter testing. At the end of the above video, it mentions the Hummer EV conquering the desert next.

Looking like a boss on the ice isn't hard with 1,000 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and instant torque. Not to mention neat features like four-wheel steering and Crab Walk — the ability to move diagonally at slow speeds. Since this is an off-road focused electric truck, it's packed with more off-road goodies like Extract Mode, a feature that has the air suspension lift the truck 6 inches in order to get over big objects. There is also a series of underbody cameras called Ultra Vision that shows what’s going on underneath the truck during off-roading. The Hummer EV also comes standard with 35-inch off-road tires and underbody protection.

This off-road electric truck will also be fast with what the company calls Watts to Freedom mode. In this launch control mode, the truck lowers two inches and takes full advantage of its three motors. GMC claims a 0-60 time of only 3.0 seconds. That’s about as fast as many high-end supercars.

Super Cruise will also be offered one the Hummer EV. It’s GM’s hands-free driver assistance system that works on highways only. It’s great for road trips, something that could be possible thanks to the electric truck’s 350-mile driving range and 800-volt electrical architecture that allows for fast DC charging. GMC claims the Hummer EV can charge up to 350 kW (with the appropriate fast charger) or up to 100 miles in 10 minutes. That’s quick.

GM’s GMC Hummer EV sounds impressive but it’s also expensive. The sold-out Edition 1 model starts at $112,595 and the 3X model starts at $99,995 (available Fall 2022). We won’t know if everything GMC claims is accurate until people get their hands on an Edition 1 this Fall when the electric truck enters production.