The GMC Hummer EV, a fast off-road electric truck, is joined by a fast off-road electric SUV, the Hummer EV SUV. Consumers now have a choice between two almost identical EV brutes.

The Hummer EV SUV will debut in a commercial narrated by LeBron James during NCAA’s Final Four. The debut commercial can also be watched at GMC.com/HummerEV.

“The GMC HUMMER EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks ever,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC. “The new HUMMER EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer many options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles, while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions.”

The Hummer EV SUV shares a lot with the truck since they are both built on the Ultium Platform. The size of the battery pack hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it could be as large as 200 kWh. GM estimates the driving range will be over 300 miles on the Edition 1 model with standard equipment. Charging speed is fast, up to a claimed 300 kW. Three of the five models will have a three-motor layout and the other two have dual motors. You can see the full specifications in the chart below.

The Edition 1 model will be available first and can be equipped in an optimal driving range spec or in maximum off-road spec. The optional Extreme Off-Road package includes 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud-terrain tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, a front eLocker, rear virtual lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, a surround-view camera system with underbody cameras, and more.

Many of the neat off-road features are shared with the Hummer EV truck including Crab Walk and Extract Mode. The SUV will seat five passengers, leaving a large cargo area behind the second row. Mounted on the cargo area liftgate is something we don’t see much anymore, a full-size spare tire.

One big difference between the truck and SUV is the power output. While the torque remains the same, horsepower is “only” up to 830. This and the added weight gives the Hummer EV SUV a slightly slower (but still very fast) time of 3.5 seconds to 60 mph when using the Watts to Freedom mode. In comparison, the truck has a claimed 3.0-second 0-60 mph time.

On the tech side, the Hummer EV SUV will come standard with GM’s Super Cruise, an advanced driver-assistance system offering hands-free driving on certain enabled roads (over 200,000 miles). The system comes with an automatic lane change feature.

Production for the GMC Hummer EV SUV starts in early 2023, about a year and a half after the truck. The Edition 1 model will have a starting price of $105,595, and the Extreme Off-Road package adds another $5,000. The Edition 1 Hummer EV truck starts a little higher, at $112,595, and reservations are full.

HUMMER EV2 SUV HUMMER EV2X SUV HUMMER EV3X SUV HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 with available Extreme Off-Road Package Starting at MSRP (w/DFC) $79,995 $89,995 $99,995 $105,595 $110,595 Availability Spring 2024 Spring 2023 Spring 2023 Early 2023 Early 2023 Range (mi) 250+ 300+ 300+ 300+ 280+ Horsepower Up to 625 Up to 625 Up to 830 Up to 830 Up to 830 Torque (lb-ft) Up to 7,400 Up to 7,400 Up to 11,500 Up to 11,500 Up to 11,500 0-60 mph n/a n/a ~3.5s ~3.5s ~3.5s Motors/ Battery 2 motor/ 16-module 2 motor/ 20-module 3-motor/ 20-module 3-motor/ 20-module 3-motor/ 20-module DCFC 400v 800v/300kW 800v/300kW 800v/300kW 800v/300kW Optional 300+mi range 800v DCFC w/ 20-module battery Extreme Off-Road Package Extreme Off-Road Package

Gallery: 2024 GMC Hummer SUV