Tesla cannot say it is having an easy time in China nowadays. After Zhang Yazhou made a protest at Auto Shanghai 2021 that went viral and customers there started installing cameras to film the pedals of their cars, the company announced it would allow its customers to have access to the data generated by their vehicles, according to Automotive News. This database will be in operation by the end of the year.

Automotive News stresses that the announcement does not disclose which sort of driving data would be available in this “public” database or if customers would have to pay an extra to have access to it.

The move comes after Yazhou said Tesla brakes failed and almost killed her father while he was driving her Tesla Model 3. Tesla revealed data that said he was driving above the speed limits and that he hit the brakes more than 40 times before the crash. Tesla also said the car was at 118.5 km/h (74 mph) just before impact and slowed to around 48.5 km/h (30 mph) after the brakes were applied.

The fact that the company presents data as it wants made some Tesla owners place cameras that film the brake pedal. Their idea is to have something to dispute Tesla’s allegations in case of a crash and try to prove they stepped on the brakes as they should.

The Chinese government is on the verge of establishing tougher rules to impose that any data generated in the country should not be stored abroad. When you consider the nature of data and how easy it is to upload it somewhere else, it will be interesting to learn how that rule will be enforced.

The Chinese government was not happy about Tesla’s actions in the country way before the protest, which happened in April. On February 8, five Chinese departments (ministries) said they would investigate the company, urging it “to strictly abide by Chinese laws and regulations, strengthen internal management, implement corporate responsibility for quality and safety, effectively maintain social public safety, and effectively protect consumers rights and interests.”